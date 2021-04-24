Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $65.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CZFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

