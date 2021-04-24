Civic Price Tops $0.42 on Top Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Civic coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $279.87 million and $37.50 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civic has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00062757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00055583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00090942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.00639440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.02 or 0.07736842 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

