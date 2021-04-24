Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,774. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

