Civitas Hits Market Capitalization of $297,588.97 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market cap of $297,588.97 and approximately $7,844.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 95.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00035446 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001219 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003835 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,045,767 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

