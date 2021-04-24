Clash Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $323.00 (SCT)

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Clash Token has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Clash Token coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001349 BTC on major exchanges. Clash Token has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $323.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,221.68 or 1.00352583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00036964 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00122109 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000894 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004446 BTC.

About Clash Token

Clash Token (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,000 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

