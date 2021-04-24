Clever DeFi (CLVA) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.66 Million

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 39.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $10.47 or 0.00020928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $635,909.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00058362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00266938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $507.85 or 0.01014783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,053.30 or 1.00016123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00022410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.52 or 0.00620488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

