CloakCoin Trading Down 27.9% This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $6,050.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001242 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020382 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,623,327 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

