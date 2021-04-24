CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $217.36

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 217.36 ($2.84) and traded as high as GBX 241 ($3.15). CLS shares last traded at GBX 235 ($3.07), with a volume of 119,288 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £957.38 million and a P/E ratio of 12.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. CLS’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 33,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £74,580 ($97,439.25). Also, insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 50,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £111,000 ($145,022.21). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 83,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,587,864.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

