Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,472,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $19,203,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $315.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $318.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

