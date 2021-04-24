Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to post sales of $15.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the highest is $18.10 million. Codexis posted sales of $14.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $83.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.94 million to $83.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $104.03 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $119.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Codexis has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

