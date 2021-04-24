Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $97.84

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$97.84 and traded as high as C$98.87. Cogeco shares last traded at C$98.08, with a volume of 9,012 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CGO shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Cogeco from C$101.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cogeco from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$88.38.
About Cogeco (TSE:CGO)
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.
