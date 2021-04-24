Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $97.84

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$97.84 and traded as high as C$98.87. Cogeco shares last traded at C$98.08, with a volume of 9,012 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CGO shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Cogeco from C$101.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cogeco from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$88.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This is an increase from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cogeco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cogeco (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.