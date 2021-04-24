CoinEx Token (CET) Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $38.52 million and $1.63 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00063619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00056352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00091361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.36 or 0.08116597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.07 or 0.00645155 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

