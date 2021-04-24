CoinFi (COFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $180,340.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 54.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00091914 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00054041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.78 or 0.00665614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.84 or 0.07536878 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.