Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,421,000 after buying an additional 408,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after buying an additional 116,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,997,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,700,000 after buying an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,709,000 after buying an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

CL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.79. 3,908,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,653. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

