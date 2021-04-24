Colorado Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.79. 1,680,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,756. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $70.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

