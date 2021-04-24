Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,331 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 198,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.99. 3,306,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,771. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.09 and a one year high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

