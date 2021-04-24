Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 519 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $4.54 on Friday, reaching $273.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,566. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.35 and a 200-day moving average of $234.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

