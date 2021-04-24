Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,217 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 223,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $78.42.

