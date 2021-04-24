Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 50,270 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,270 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 315,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 41,705 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 189,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 136,673 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14.

