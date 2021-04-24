Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 194.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,523 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 83,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 126,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 636.5% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $114.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.76. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

