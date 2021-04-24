Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after purchasing an additional 462,943 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 285,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 74,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 130,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.29 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.