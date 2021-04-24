Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,468 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $32.46 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.