Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.23 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,976 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 387,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,331,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,900,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $140.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $140.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

