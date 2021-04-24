Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after buying an additional 2,185,666 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.18 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

