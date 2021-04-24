Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,372 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,038,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 720,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,885,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 649,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

