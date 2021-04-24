Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.8% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $339.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $209.50 and a 1-year high of $342.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

