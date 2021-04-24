Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $104,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

