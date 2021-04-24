Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

