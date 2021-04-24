Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

CMLEF stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $7.79.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

