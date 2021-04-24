Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.36

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 42.36 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 52.97 ($0.69). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 54.11 ($0.71), with a volume of 165,742 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £286.77 million and a PE ratio of 63.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of €1.33 ($1.56) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

