Comparing Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Big Rock Partners Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A N/A N/A Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A -0.45% -0.14%

69.1% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arko and Big Rock Partners Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A N/A $410,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arko and Big Rock Partners Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 2 1 3.33 Big Rock Partners Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arko presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.54%. Given Arko’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than Big Rock Partners Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Arko has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Rock Partners Acquisition has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arko beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

