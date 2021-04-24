Comparing Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) & ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Formula One Group alerts:

This table compares Formula One Group and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group -64.67% -3.51% -1.72% ViacomCBS 5.22% 18.58% 5.23%

This table compares Formula One Group and ViacomCBS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group $2.02 billion 4.83 $106.00 million ($1.35) -31.23 ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 1.04 $3.31 billion N/A N/A

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than Formula One Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Formula One Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Formula One Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Formula One Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Formula One Group and ViacomCBS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Formula One Group presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.48%. Given Formula One Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Formula One Group is more favorable than ViacomCBS.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats Formula One Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, and basic cable networks. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.