Comparing Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Medifocus has a beta of 5.12, meaning that its share price is 412% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

93.9% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medifocus and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifocus N/A N/A N/A Orthofix Medical 5.75% 1.82% 1.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medifocus and Orthofix Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifocus $2.77 million 0.21 -$1.47 million N/A N/A Orthofix Medical $459.95 million 1.90 -$28.46 million $1.47 30.47

Medifocus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orthofix Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Medifocus and Orthofix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A Orthofix Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Orthofix Medical has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.93%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Medifocus.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Medifocus on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medifocus Company Profile

Medifocus, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate in Canada and the United States. The company owns technology platforms, including Endo-thermotherapy platform, a catheter-based focused heat technology platform that utilizes natural body openings to deliver microwave thermotherapy to the diseased sites; and Adaptive Phased Array (APA) Microwave Focusing platform, which directs focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue. It also offers Prolieve Thermodilatation system, a medical device based on endo-thermotherapy for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. In addition, the company is developing APA 1000, a minimally invasive breast cancer treatment system, which is in pivotal Phase-III clinical trials. The company has a license agreement with Duke University for the development of heat-activated and tumor-targeted immunotherapy and gene therapy technology for the treatment of cancers and other diseases. Medifocus, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

