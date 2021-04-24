Compound (COMP) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. Compound has a total market cap of $2.88 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be bought for $567.57 or 0.01141863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

