Compound Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.81 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Compound has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $584.66 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $553.32 or 0.01106963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.