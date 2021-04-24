Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 695,017 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,017 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems comprises approximately 3.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.70% of Casella Waste Systems worth $217,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 62,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWST. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $179,669.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 411,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $68.48. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

