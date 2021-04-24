Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises 3.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.74% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $207,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after acquiring an additional 649,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $64,500,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,396,000 after acquiring an additional 358,011 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $4,302,000.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,087. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.88.

SITE traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.76. The company had a trading volume of 189,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,959. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $184.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

