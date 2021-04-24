Conflux Network (CFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $699.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $699.11 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001685 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,263.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,239.54 or 0.04455578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.47 or 0.00458519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $785.04 or 0.01561837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.21 or 0.00788256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.24 or 0.00473979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059739 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.26 or 0.00414328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 825,308,275 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

