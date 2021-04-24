Conflux Network Market Cap Hits $711.12 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001735 BTC on exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $711.12 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,680.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,231.86 or 0.04492420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.74 or 0.00460424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $775.32 or 0.01560608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.22 or 0.00749237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.85 or 0.00480774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00061161 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $207.67 or 0.00418003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 825,103,508 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.