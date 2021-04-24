Connect Coin (XCON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $214.00

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Connect Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Connect Coin has a market capitalization of $74,274.47 and approximately $214.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00059526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00268992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.56 or 0.01022689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,033.28 or 0.99829059 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00023123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00612650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Connect Coin Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io

