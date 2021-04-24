Connectome Trading Down 55.9% This Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar. Connectome has a market cap of $423,553.91 and $950,286.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00064923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00090951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00650531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.11 or 0.07754786 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

