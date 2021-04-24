Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,516,000 after acquiring an additional 49,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.95.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.