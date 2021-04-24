Constellation Price Hits $0.0710 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $89.98 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00065315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00054650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.95 or 0.00657768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.62 or 0.07616016 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

