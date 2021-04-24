ContentBox Price Down 43% Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. ContentBox has a market cap of $4.27 million and $67,639.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,782,470 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

