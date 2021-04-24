Contentos 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.42 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Contentos has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $74.96 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00056214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00091239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.22 or 0.08203771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.24 or 0.00643763 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 3,006,534,452 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

