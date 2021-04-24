Contentos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.99 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $72.47 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00064552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00090820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.00650473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.39 or 0.07419793 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 3,027,173,562 coins. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

