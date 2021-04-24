Contrasting Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Synchrony Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $19.09 billion 1.24 $3.75 billion $4.29 9.48

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Risk & Volatility

Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Detwiler Fenton Group and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchrony Financial 0 3 10 0 2.77

Synchrony Financial has a consensus price target of $39.79, indicating a potential downside of 2.20%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial 8.16% 12.73% 1.55%

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Detwiler Fenton Group Company Profile

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans. In addition, it provides promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, and services and products, such as dental, vision, audiology, and cosmetic; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

