Contrasting Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of StepStone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Invesco and StepStone Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $6.12 billion 1.99 $688.30 million $2.55 10.40 StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 9.78% 9.62% 2.63% StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invesco and StepStone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 2 7 3 0 2.08 StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

Invesco presently has a consensus price target of $18.86, indicating a potential downside of 28.84%. StepStone Group has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.46%. Given StepStone Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Invesco.

Dividends

Invesco pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Invesco pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Invesco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Invesco beats StepStone Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

