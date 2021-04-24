Contrasting The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 2.45 -$61.85 million ($1.51) -18.82 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $109.47 billion 0.90 $7.87 billion $2.13 12.24

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Liberty Braves Group and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 1 2 0 2.67

The Liberty Braves Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.56%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats The Liberty Braves Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services. Its Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications services, and FTTH and other services. The company's Long Distance and International Communications Business segment offers inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and services related to the solutions business and related services. This segment primarily provides cloud, data center, migration and maintenance support, IT system building, professional security, ICT, network, managed, mobile connectivity, and other services, as well as teleconference, web conference, and video conference services. Its Data Communications Business segment offers network system and system integration services comprising ERP services, ICT outsourcing, consulting, system design and development, and other services. The company's Other Business segment engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of real estate; design, management, and maintenance of buildings, equipment, and electric power facilities; development of smart energy solutions and energy management systems; lease and sale of telecommunications-related devices; development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software; finance; and technology transfer and technical consulting businesses. It also sells telecommunications equipment. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

