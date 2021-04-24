Coreto Market Cap Hits $2.23 Million (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Coreto has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One Coreto coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $158,209.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00058621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00268812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.94 or 0.01021910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,937.53 or 1.00074451 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00022950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00605853 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.